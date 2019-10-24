Charges were filed on Tuesday against an American Fork man who reportedly told police he picked up a high school student and tried to sexually assault her.
Edgar Antonio Estudillo-Gonzales, 19, was charged in 4th District Court with attempted rape, a first-degree felony, and distribution of controlled substances, a third-degree felony.
Charges state Estudillo-Gonzales met a 17-year-old girl through a social media app and picked up the teenager from a high school in Orem.
Once at his home, both individuals drank vodka and smoked marijuana, police reported. The teenage girl began to feel sick and fell asleep in the living room of the residence. She woke up to Estudillo-Gonzales reportedly sexually assaulting her, according to court documents.
When she confronted Estudillo-Gonzales, he reportedly told her he tried to sexually assault her but "was unsuccessful because he was too drunk," police reported.
He is also facing three misdemeanor charges for possessing and furnishing alcohol to a minor and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Estudillo-Gonzales was ordered to be held without bail at the Utah County Jail. The next court hearing is set for Oct. 29.