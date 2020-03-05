An American Fork man convicted of groping students at the University of Utah in 2011 has been charged after allegedly taking pictures of random women without their permission in a mall last fall.
According to court documents, 39-year-old Gary Winston Fotheringham was charged in Second District Court on Thursday with a third-degree felony count of possession of a weapon by a restricted person and a class B misdemeanor count of trespassing.
The charges stem from last October when, court documents allege, Fotheringham intentionally or knowingly agreed to purchase, transfer or possess a dangerous weapon other than a firearm as a Category I restricted person. Prosecutors also state Fotheringham knowingly and unlawfully entered a property on Oct. 5.
According to the probable cause statement filed in support of his arrest, a witness allegedly reported seeing a man, later identified as Fotheringham, taking photographs of women walking through the Layton Hills Mall.
When the witness confronted Fotheringham and asked why he was taking pictures, the suspect allegedly said, “I can take pictures of whatever I want mother f*****” and brandished a knife before fleeing the area. The witness followed Fotheringham, according to the arrest documents, and called the police, losing sight of the suspect before he was able to determine the man had ran into a trailer park close to the mall.
Layton police officers responded to the area and located Fotheringham on the back porch of a trailer home that was not his. Officials detained and interviewed Fotheringham, who, according to the probable cause affidavit, told police he had been taking pictures at the mall.
Officers searched Fotheringham’s person and located a bottle of lubricant and observed the suspect was wearing women’s underwear.
Fotheringham was previously convicted of a series of gropings at the University of Utah and sentenced to a term of no more than five years in prison in 2013.
Then, on Feb. 26, the Second District Court out of Farmington charged Fotheringham with a third-degree felony charge of lewdness by a registered sex offender after he allegedly exposed himself to two women at VASA Fitness in Kaysville while they were exercising.
He is currently listed on the Utah Sex Offender and Kidnapping Registry.
Fotheringham is expected to appear in court for an arraignment in connection to his redness charge on April 9 and an initial appearance for his new charges on March 16.