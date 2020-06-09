Officers with the American Fork Police Department were called to a local residence after a woman stated a man she had recently met threatened to kill her before causing significant damage to her home.
According to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest, authorities responded to an American Fork residence Monday evening on reports of a delayed disturbance.
When police arrived, the reporting party told officers 44-year-old Shane Dee Laursen was inside the home with knives and was acting strange.
The complainant said she had laid her 3-year-old daughter down for a nap when Laursen began acting weird. She called on his friends to try to speak with him, but after getting off of the phone with his friends, Laursen allegedly entered her bedroom with a kitchen knife.
The complainant was able to get the knife away from Laursen, according to arrest documents, and put it behind the dresser before Laursen allegedly placed her in a choke hold, putting his hand over her mouth and telling her he was going to kill her.
The reporting party told police she was actively fighting against Laursen, believing she was going to die. After Laursen confirmed with the complainant that she did not want to die, he allegedly told her he wasn’t going to kill her, instead he was going to torture her.
The complainant called police and laid the phone on the floor, believing that it might have died until officers arrived at the home. According to arrest documents, Laursen told the reporting party that she was not allowed to answer the door to police.
She waited to make another call until Laursen was in the front room building a “portal” to hell and stabbing the bottom of the couch with a screwdriver, according to the statement. The complainant said she picked up her sleeping daughter and locked herself in the bedroom, calling dispatch from another phone.
Authorities attempted to peacefully remove Laursen from the residence while detectives spoke with the reporting party. The complainant told police Laursen was not living at the home but had been staying there on and off after getting out of jail.
After leaving the residence, Laursen agreed to speak with authorities, allegedly telling them he slapped the back of the complainant's head and placed his arms around her neck to get her to “snap out of it,” according to arrest documents.
Laursen also allegedly said he let her go after she stopped fighting and went into the front room, pulling the television off of the wall and using a screw driver to stab a hole in the couch.
Detectives entered the residence and found the couch turned upside-down with holes in the bottom of the fabric and a screwdriver stabbed into one of the feet of the couch.
According to the probable cause statement, the couch was resting on a damaged television that had been removed from the wall. Detectives also located a kitchen knife behind a bedroom dresser.
Laursen was taken into custody under the suspicion of third-degree felony aggravated assault, third-degree felony possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, class B misdemeanor criminal mischief, class B misdemeanor damage or interruption of a communication device, and class B misdemeanor commission of domestic violence in the presence of a child.
He is currently being held at the Utah County Jail.