An American Fork man was arrested while he was sleeping at the home of a relative after he reportedly lit a car on fire near an apartment complex and led police on a high-speed chase through Provo and Orem.
William Toon, 23, was booked into the Utah County Jail on suspicion of arson, criminal mischief, obstruction of justice and failure to stop at command of police, all third-degree felonies.
Last Friday, officers responded to reports of two or three men setting a car on fire only 10 feet away from a building at the Village on the Parkway housing complex at 1181 W. 1230 South in Orem, according to a police report.
The men fled the scene in a white passenger car as police evacuated the apartment building and firefighters extinguished the fire. The arson destroyed the car and damaged two vehicles nearby, causing an estimated $1,500 to $5,000 in damage.
Another Orem officer spotted the suspect vehicle on University Parkway but the driver continued to flee as the officer attempted a traffic stop.
"Speeds reached about 110 miles per hour as the vehicle traveled into Provo running red lights and stops signs at 80-100 miles per hour," police reported.
Police lost sight of the vehicle until the suspect car was spotted by a Lindon officer near 750 E. 800 North, the report stated.
The vehicle reportedly made a U-turn and narrowly missed slamming into the Lindon officer and an Orem officer driving behind him.
"The Lindon officer was acting in a legal and course of his job and the suspect intentionally and recklessly placed the Lindon officer's personal safety in danger," police reported.
Officers continued to follow the speeding vehicle until the driver, later identified as Toon, parked and fled on foot with a passenger.
Later the same day, police learned the suspect vehicle belonged to an individual related to Toon. Investigators contacted the relative and learned Toon had reportedly returned the car key to her and fell asleep in a bedroom of the residence.
"(The relative) explained to Orem officers she believed (Toon) would physically fight officers and she said he was sleeping and preferred officers to locate him while sleeping to avoid a physical altercation," the report stated.
Toon is also under investigation for class B misdemeanors of possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia after investigators found drugs in the same room.
The owner of the vehicle that was set on fire reportedly told officers he owed Toon money for marijuana and that may be the reason for the arson.