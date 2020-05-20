Officers with the Orem Police Department arrested an American Fork man after he allegedly robbed a local resident at gunpoint.
According to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest, Orem officials responded to reports of a robbery at a residence.
When police arrived, the male resident told officers that a person he knew simply as “Sted” had jumped over his fence and threatened him with a black handgun, demanding the man give him his dog back.
After a short argument, “Sted,” later identified as 24-year-old Sted Mondestin, put the gun away and allegedly began to assault the male resident, according to arrest documents. When Mondestin began to lose the fight, the complainant said he allegedly brandished the black handgun again and threatened to shoot the resident.
Mondestin then allegedly called a colleague, telling him to come get the dog before lifting the dog over the fence and handing it to the associate. Before Mondestin left the scene, he demanded the resident’s phone, which was an iPhone X, taking it by force, jumping over the fence and fleeing the area.
The incident was witnessed by a neighbor from their adjacent backyard, and the neighbor’s statements corroborated the resident’s accounts, including the presence of a black handgun and Mondestin allegedly making threats while pointing the firearm at the resident, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Authorities were also able to obtain video surveillance from a doorbell camera mounted on a neighboring residence showing a white passenger car pull up before a man matching Mondestin's description exited the vehicle. A short time later, another man on a motorcycle arrived that police suspect to be Mondestin’s associate.
The male homeowner told police he knew Mondestin from when he was looking to rent a room from the defendant. While looking at the house, the pair had a couple of alcoholic drinks, and Mondestin asked the man to train his dog. According to the probable cause statement, the man agreed and took the dog with him.
Later on, Mondestin decided he did not want to rent a room to the male resident, but the dog was still left for him to complete training.
A few days later, the male resident discovered that his account was overdrawn from six transactions totaling $1,700, which he told police he did not make. The transactions were made through Venmo withdrawals into Mondestin’s Venmo account.
According to arrest documents, the male resident believed Mondestin made the transactions with his phone while he was unconscious the night the two were drinking.
Mondestin and the complainant had several phone calls, text messages and Snapchat conversations involving the dog, the Venmo transactions and other topics in the days that followed, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Authorities made several attempts to contact and locate Mondestin, but were initially unsuccessful until Tuesday afternoon when Orem detectives observed Mondestin leaving his American Fork residence. Officers took Mondestin into custody for an interview.
After being read his Miranda Rights, Mondestin allegedly told police he was involved in an altercation with the male resident but denied bringing, using or owning a firearm. According to arrest documents, Mondestin told officials he did jump the resident’s fence and physically fought the man to get his dog before handing it over the fence to his friend.
Mondestin consented to a forensic exam of his cellphone. During the exam, officials discovered a video of Mondestin and the man during the alleged robbery where Mondestin was observed handling a black handgun to facilitate the robbery.
Authorities also discovered a text message to an unknown person where he allegedly said he needed to go “pick up his gun lol,” according to the probable cause statement. The conversation also appeared to officials to be drug related.
When police questioned Mondestin about the video, he allegedly told them the firearm was real and shot 9-millimeter bullets.
Officers received consent to search Mondestin’s residence where they allegedly discovered the stolen iPhone X. Mondestin said he broke it because he was mad at the male resident. Marijuana and paraphernalia — such as bongs with burnt marijuana residue, lighters and scales — were also discovered.
Mondestin was taken into custody under suspicion of first-degree felony aggravated robbery, second-degree felony aggravated assault, third-degree felony theft, third-degree felony unlawful use of a financial transaction card, and third-degree felony possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person due to past felony and misdemeanor drug convictions.
Officials also petitioned for Mondestin to be charged with class A misdemeanor criminal mischief, class A misdemeanor obstruction of justice, two class B misdemeanors for possession of a controlled substance and a class B misdemeanor for criminal trespass.
Mondestin is currently being held at the Utah County Jail on $2,800 bail.