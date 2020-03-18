American Fork officials arrested a Wallsburg man with felony warrants after he allegedly attempted to steal a backpack from a Utah County Walmart.
According to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest, officers located 28-year-old Blake Reesor Bennett in a parking lot of an American Fork business. The officers, who had previous knowledge that Bennett had active warrants for his arrest, approached the suspect and attempted to take him into custody.
Bennett allegedly mounted his bicycle and rode away, failing to stop at officers’ command. One of the arresting officers pulled up next to Bennett in his vehicle with his lights and sirens on. The officer asked the suspect to stop and informed Bennett that he was an officer.
Bennett informed the officer he had no intentions to stop and continued to ride his bike, according to the probable cause affidavit.
After officers were able to detain Bennett, they conducted a search of his person, finding a small black bag in his pants pocket. According to arrest documents, the bag contained multiple used syringes, a spoon with burn marks and zip lock bags with residue.
Officials were looking for Bennett in connection with an incident that occurred at an American Fork Walmart on Feb. 28. According to the probable cause statement, a loss prevention employee at the location reported that an older male — later identified as Bennett — had attempted to steal a backpack.
The employee stopped Bennett after he left all points of sale without paying for the item, but when the associate went to confront him, Bennett dropped all of the items in his hands and ran. The employee collected all of the items and found Bennett’s phone and wallet along with other items that he had purchased.
When authorities from the arrest on Tuesday read Bennett his Miranda Rights, the suspect told them he did go into the Walmart and found a bag that he thought was his. Bennett allegedly said he used the backpack by putting it on his back and that he did not see a tag.
According to arrest documents, Bennett told officers he was “tripping” at the time because he was on Xanax and hadn’t been sleeping. When the loss prevention employee approached him, he knew the police would be called, so he ran.
Bennett also asserted that he ran from the police on the day of his arrest because he was aware of active warrants for his arrest.
Warrants were issued from Bennett’s arrest out of the Fourth District Court in American Fork on Dec. 11, 2019, after the suspect failed to appear for drug and criminal mischief charges that stemmed from an arrest in August.
Bennett is currently being held at the Utah County Jail under suspicion of third-degree felony retail theft, class A misdemeanor obstruction of justice, and class B misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also booked on warrants for third-degree felony violation of probation or parole and three class B misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal mischief.
Authorities have set Bennett’s bond at over $5,000.