A California man is in custody after American Fork police were called to the scene of an attempted burglary involving a $21,000 Kawasaki side-by-side.
Officers with the American Fork Police Department responded to the scene on reports of a delayed burglary on Monday.
When authorities arrived, the complainant told them a man had broken into their fenced parking lot and attempted to drive a Kawasaki side-by-side through the company’s barbed wire fence, according to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest.
The attempted burglary caused about $5,000 in damage to the fence and side-by-side.
The reporting party also provided officers with pictures of the suspect from surveillance cameras around the property. The man in the images was seen wearing a flat-brimmed baseball hat, a blue sweatshirt with a hood and a brown chicken suit tied around his waist.
The suspect had left his hat in the passenger seat of the Kawasaki side-by-side, and when police arrived, they were able to observe that it was a yellow and green flat-brimmed A’s baseball cap.
Authorities recognized the hat from a previous call, according to arrest documents, remembering it had been worn by 26-year-old Phoenix Reiley Campbelloya of Arcata, California. During the call, officers had been dispatched to provide a wellness check on Campbellloya on Aug. 13.
Officials observed Campbellloya was wearing the same hat as the one that had been left behind during the attempted burglary as well as a chicken suit during the welfare check.
Police made contact with Campbellloya again Monday and observed his baseball hat was missing but that he still had the chicken suit tied around his waist in a manner that matched the suspect from the photo, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Authorities compared the photo of the suspect to Campbellloya’s appearance and reported they had identical facial hair. Both the suspect in the picture and Campbellloya have gaps with no hair in between their sideburns and around the part of the facial hair that covers the chin.
Campbellloya was taken into custody under suspicion of third-degree felony attempted burglary, third-degree felony criminal mischief, and third-degree felony attempted theft of an operable vehicle.
He is currently being held at the Utah County Jail on $5,000 bail.