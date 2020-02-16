American Fork’s police department is hoping to add a new member to its force in the next couple of months, but this one is of the canine variety. The soon-to-be new K-9 officer will be different than the typical large breed police dog. The department is planning to purchase a Jagdterrier and is hoping for donations from the public to help in this endeavor.
“We’re trying to build our K-9 team,” said Lt. Josh Christensen. “Funding is always an issue.” While the Jagdterrier is less expensive than some other types of police dogs, the purchase price and initial training will still be costly for a police department, at about $7,000. The American Fork Public Safety Foundation, which is run by members of the public, is taking donations to help fund the new dog.
Currently, the department has two Belgian Malinois dogs. These dogs typically work the night shift, conducting about six drug searches every night. But, there are also many callouts for the K-9s during the daytime hours, when they are not available, according to Christensen.
The Belgian Malinois dogs are dual purpose, trained for both narcotics searches and apprehension. These types of dogs have an average weight of 65-70 pounds. The Jagdterrier, a much smaller breed at about 20 pounds, would primarily conduct drug searches and would eventually be trained for search and rescue.
“The Jagdterrier is a versatile hunting dog from Germany,” according to American Kennel Club. “In German, jagdterrier literally means ‘hunt terrier.’”
According to Christensen, several other law enforcement agencies in the state have recently purchased Jagdterrier dogs and have seen great success.
“They have more sensitive sniffing capabilities and can track a person longer without wearing out,” he said. The Belgian Malinois dogs can get worn out after tracking a person for 20 to 30 minutes, while the Jagdterrier can search for three to four hours.
The K-9s are also used often for public relations events, such as school assemblies. “Everybody wants to see the dogs, but they can’t run free with the kids. This new breed can mingle with the public more,” Christensen said.
The department has a goal of eventually acquiring two more dogs, but for now, they are hoping to get one to help with the daily narcotics searches that the department’s officers have to conduct. Most of these are vehicle searches, according to Christensen, but some are also in homes and other buildings.
After obtaining the new K-9 and paying for training for it and its handler, there will be other costs for equipment, including a kennel and specialized heat and air conditioning that is added to the vehicle for the dog’s protection.
For information on how to donate to help the department acquire its new K-9, email AFPDK9@afcity.net or call the department at 801-763-3020.