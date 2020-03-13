American Fork authorities apprehended a local man after they were dispatched to a fight between multiple people in a residential cul-de-sac.
Officers were dispatched to the area Wednesday evening when a witness called police after a vehicle had already left the scene, according to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest. The reporting party also told police they were carrying a knife “just in case anything happened.”
The reporting party, later identified as 19-year-old Tanner Kent Seal Brooks, identified the individuals who came to fight with him and turned a pocket knife over to the responding officer. According to arrest documents, the responding officer observed blood on the blade.
Brooks told officers he used the knife to “swing” at his attackers in self defense, and after additional law enforcement could be called in due to the possibility of an injury, officials obtained the injured individual’s location.
Police responded to the address to interview the individual who had sustained a wound to the left side of his chest under the upper arm. According to the probable cause affidavit, the injury was consistent with a wound from a knife.
During the interview, officers learned that the alleged victim and his brother had approached Brooks when one of them allegedly punched him. Brooks then produced a knife and caused the injury. Officers asserted that by Brooks’ own admission he had carried the knife in his front pocket with one hand on the weapon as he approached the alleged victim and his brother, knowing he was meeting to fight.
Through further investigation, police were able to determine based on witness accounts that Brooks produced the knife within seconds of simultaneously being punched by the initial person involved, which demonstrated his intent to use the weapon despite his claims of self defense, according to the statement.
Police also learned that Brooks and the involved individuals had initially intended to fight in a local park before the cul-de-sac and that this was a planned fight between all of them.
Brooks was not initially taken into custody as probable cause has to be established for a criminal offense. Officers obtained probable cause to arrest Brooks under suspicion of a third-degree felony charge of aggravated assault committed with great force or violence.
American Fork officers responded to Brooks’ address Thursday afternoon to take him into custody. When police arrived, Brooks was ousted of his residence and sitting on the front steps when officers informed him that he was under arrest. Brooks allegedly became argumentative and attempted to enter the residence when officers moved to stop him, according to the affidavit.
Authorities grabbed Brooks’ arms and began to place him in handcuffs when he began to tense and turn away from police. Officials were able to place his second hand in handcuffs and called for a patrol vehicle with a cage due to the resistant nature of the arrest.
While officers attempted to ensure Brooks was safe and under control, an officer witnessed Brooks swing his head toward an officer’s head.
“Tanner (Brooks) then violently threw his head towards a detective’s head, and also threw his right arm and elbow towards the detective,” an officer’s account said, according to the probable cause statement.
Brooks is currently being held at the Utah County Jail under suspicion of a third-degree felony charge of aggravated assault committed with great force or violence, a third-degree felony count of assault by prisoner, a class B misdemeanor charge of interference with arrest, and a class C misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.
His bail is set at $15,000.