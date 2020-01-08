An American Fork man is facing a potential prison sentence for reportedly sexually abusing two children between 2009 and 2019.
Wesley Neal Jordan, 45, was charged in 4th District Court with nine counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child, two counts of sodomy on a child and three counts of forcible sodomy, all first-degree felonies.
Charges accuse Jordan of sexually abusing one of the children from the time the boy was 12 years old until he was 17 years old. For at least four of those years, Jordan reportedly sexually assaulted the child every week.
Police learned Jordan told the boy the abuse was appropriate behavior but their lives would be ruined if anyone found out, charges state.
He also reportedly started to abuse the second boy when the child was only a few years old. Similar abuse and assaults continued for nearly a decade, police reported.
In 2007, Jordan was previously convicted of sexually abusing another minor, according to charges. Police reported he is currently registered as a sex offender.
If convicted on current charges, he could face at least 15 years to life in prison.
Jordan is currently being held without bail at the Utah County Jail.