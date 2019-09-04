A third person was arrested on Tuesday for reportedly being involved in a gang-related robbery attempt at an Orem apartment complex last week.
Brayhan Maya, 18, of Pleasant Grove, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated robbery and attempted murder, both first-degree felonies, as well as obstruction of justice, child neglect and possession of a weapon by a restricted person, all second-degree felonies.
Maya was one of several people who met at a parking garage near Promenade Place Apartments at 875 S. Geneva Road in Orem on Aug. 27.
Police reported Maya and a woman planned to rob a drug dealer and gang member and Maya had a handgun given to him by a friend who organized the robbery.
Investigators obtained surveillance footage from the parking garage that showed what happened during the botched robbery.
According to the footage, six members of the gang were waiting in the parking garage when Maya and the woman arrived in a white SUV, the Orem Police Department reported.
The two groups began yelling and arguing and Maya and the woman began driving away from the garage. When the SUV neared the exit, Maya reportedly opened the vehicle door and fired three or four shots at the gang members.
"These subjects are seen ducking, and starting to run away from the vehicle," police reported.
Another male, identified as Nicholas Jordan, 23, fired one shot at the fleeing vehicle. Investigators determined no one was injured in the shooting.
Charges state the woman's 2-year-old child was in the backseat of the vehicle during the shooting.
Officers responded to the parking garage around 4:30 p.m. and found several shell casings in the area and bullet marks on the walls and ceiling of the garage.
Detectives learned individuals in the gang lived at the apartment complex and a SWAT team responded to the scene. Four people were detained and interviewed before three of the individuals were eventually released.
Jordan and Cameron Todhunter, 18, were also charged in connection to the incident. They are being held without bail at the Utah County Jail.
During interviews with investigators, Maya reportedly said he obtained the handgun from Todhunter, who had received the weapon at a party. After leaving the parking garage, he told officers he threw the gun in weeds near the railroad tracks.