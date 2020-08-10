A Salt Lake City woman was arrested after she allegedly stole several prescription medications from an Eagle Mountain residence Friday.
Utah County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a residence in Eagle Mountain on reports of a suspicious female walking around neighbors’ properties and who may be in distress.
When deputies arrived, they discovered a woman matching the description given by complainants standing in a resident’s driveway engaging in conversation with three different neighbors. According to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest, the woman was later identified as 33-year-old Jessica Mae Allen of Salt Lake City.
As deputies approached the group of people, one of the neighbors pointed out a pink, Adidas bag that had been stashed on the back side of a nearby wall, stating that it was odd that the bag had been placed there.
Before investigating the bag, deputies spoke with Allen, who allegedly told police she had been kicked out of her boyfriend’s car after he struck her. Allen gave deputies the name and birthday of her boyfriend, and officials attempted to identify the man.
While one deputy worked to identify the man who had allegedly struck Allen, another deputy began to investigate the bag, asking Allen if it belonged to her. Allen allegedly told officials the bag was not hers, according to arrest documents.
With none of the individuals on scene claiming ownership of the bag, it was considered abandoned property, and authorities opened the bag in an attempt to identify the owner.
In the bag, deputies discovered a firearm, drug paraphernalia, heroin, a laptop computer, headphones, mail addressed to an individual who owned a nearby home, and prescription pills labeled to the same homeowner. The firearm was found to be a realistic air gun, and the drug paraphernalia included glass pipes.
The deputy investigating the bag left the scene to respond to the address listed on the mail. According to the probable cause affidavit, the homeowner told authorities many of the items found in the bag, including the prescriptions, were his. The homeowner also said no one was given permission to take them from the home.
While the deputy was speaking with the homeowner, other officials on scene were unable to located the identification of Allen’s boyfriend. The deputy once again asked her for her boyfriend’s details and asked if he had a Utah driver’s license.
Allen provided the same details and advised authorities that he did have a Utah driver’s license, adding that she could remember his birthday because it was the same day as a friend’s birthday.
Deputies were still unable to located any identification card issued out of Utah or any local involvement using the name and birthday Allen provided, according to arrest documents.
A nearby homeowner told deputies she had seen Allen get out of the back seat of a vehicle driven by a man, adding that she had a ring doorbell camera that also captured a video of Allen allegedly walking through her front yard.
The homeowner allowed deputies to see the video on her mobile phone, and authorities reported seeing a video of Allen, who was wearing the same clothes, and carrying a pink Adidas bag over her shoulder. Allen allegedly told police she had found the bag in the driveway of the residence the mail was addressed to.
Deputies responded to the address of the man whose prescriptions were found in the bag. The homeowner told police his laptop was missing from the couch, mail was missing from his coffee table and prescriptions were missing from his bathroom drawer, which he added he had found open.
The homeowner was able to identify the laptop, laptop case, headphones, cellphone and other miscellaneous computer accessories as well as mail and prescriptions, labeled as 400 mg Gabapentin prescribed to him. The homeowner told authorities all of the items he identified as his were in his home earlier in the day.
Allen was taken into custody for allegedly entering the home to access the items discovered in the pink Adidas bag, and before she was booked, she was asked if she had anything on her person that is prohibited in jails. Allen allegedly told authorities she did not before deputies allegedly discovered contraband in her bra.
The contraband was a white crystal substance wrapped in a clear bag, which was field tested and yielded a positive indication for methamphetamine.
Allen was booked into custody under the suspicion of second-degree felony burglary of a dwelling, third-degree felony possession of a firearm by a restricted person, third-degree felony possession of a controlled substance within a correctional facility, class A misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, class B misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and class B misdemeanor theft by receiving stolen property.
She is currently being held at the Utah County Jail on $10,010 bail.