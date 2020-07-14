A Salt Lake City man was arrested under suspicion of committing several felony and misdemeanor crimes Monday following a multi-agency pursuit that ended after authorities deployed spike strips to disable a stolen vehicle.
The Utah Highway Patrol reported a black Honda Pilot had fled from troopers near Payson on Monday after authorities had attempted to conduct a traffic stop for speeding.
Troopers continued to pursue the vehicle until the Honda exited the freeway into Spanish Fork. However, before troopers terminated the pursuit, they were able to read off the license plate on the back of the vehicle, which a detective for the Saratoga Springs Police Department recognized as having been reported stolen on June 28.
Authorities who had been working on several vehicle burglary cases that had occurred on the same night as the vehicle theft believed the suspects had come from Salt Lake County to Saratoga Springs, according to arrest documents.
With this in mind, an officer with the Saratoga Springs Police Department waiting on the northbound shoulder of Interstate 15 until he saw a vehicle matching the description traveling north. Once the officer was behind the vehicle, dispatch confirmed it was the same Honda that had fled from troopers hours before.
The officer followed the vehicle from a distance as it continued north on the I-15 and exited the freeway at 72000 South. Officers with the Saratoga Springs Police Department as well as officials with the Unified Police Department and the Utah Highway Patrol followed the Honda with their lights off as it drove into a neighborhood.
An officer with the Unified Police Department tried to keep the Honda from proceeding further into the neighborhood, but the driver of the Honda swerved around the officer and did not make an attempt to stop, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Even after officials activated their lights and sirens, the driver of the Honda made no attempts to stop or pullover, causing authorities with the Unified Police Department to deploy spike strips, which punctured the tires several times.
After the tires were hit with the spike strips, the vehicle failed to negotiate a turn and drove over the lane divider before becoming disabled. Officers approached the scene of the single-vehicle collision and observed a male driver, later identified as 36-year-old Fidel Tafolla of Salt Lake City, and a female passenger.
Tafolla allegedly exited the driver’s seat as authorities approached and attempted to run away from police. Officials commanded Tafolla to stop, identifying themselves as police. Tafolla complied with commands and was taken into custody.
The female passenger was also detained, having sustained a broken ankle as a results of the collision, according to arrest documents.
During a search of Tafolla’s person, police allegedly discovered a fully-loaded Ruger handgun. Tafolla was also found to be in possession of six different credit cards belonging to various people, none of which belonged to Tafolla.
Tafolla allegedly told police he helped the female passenger steal the Honda Pilot as well as abandon a different stolen vehicle, a black Infiniti Q50, which had also been reported stolen out of Saratoga Springs in the same neighborhood where the Honda Pilot had been stolen. Video evidence corroborated Tafolla's accounts.
He also allegedly said he and the female passenger had gone through a number of other vehicles in the same neighborhood out of which the two vehicles had been stolen.
Tafolla was arrested under the suspicion of second-degree felony receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle, second-degree felony failure to respond to officers’ signal to stop, third-degree felony possession of another’s financial transaction card, third-degree felony failure to stop or respond at command of law enforcement, and third-degree felony transaction of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person.
Tafolla was identified as a Category I restricted person following several felony convictions for possession of a stolen vehicle.
He was also booked into custody under the suspicion of class A misdemeanor burglary of a vehicle, class C misdemeanor operating a vehicle without insurance, and class C misdemeanor operating a vehicle without a license or registration as Tafolla’s license has been previously suspended.
Tafolla also had two active felony warrants: third-degree felony theft by receiving stolen property and third-degree felony theft.
He is currently being on $50,000 bail, which is $25,000 for each active warrant.