After Utah County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested him on Aug. 5 under suspicion of sexual exploitation of a minor, deputies are petitioning the court to file additional charges against a Lehi man.
On Aug. 7, the Utah County Attorney’s Office filed a second-degree felony charge for sexual exploitation of a minor following the arrest of 39-year-old Austin Travis Rowley of Lehi two days prior. After his arrest, Rowley was released on bail before he was arrested again Tuesday.
Deputies responded to Rowley’s residence after the Utah County Crime Lab discovered over 20 images of child pornography downloaded onto devices seized during the initial arrest, according to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest.
The images, which depicted prepubescent girls in sexual positions, were discovered on a virtual disk on Rowley’s Dell laptop, which is allegedly used daily by the children living in the home for home school work.
Rowley was taken into custody once again Tuesday under the suspicion of 20 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.
The initial arrest stemmed from a cyber tip detectives with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received on May 20, alleging that a Facebook account had been storing a file consistent with child abuse and exploitation.
The file, which had been uploaded to Facebook on May 15, was a video that involved sexual imagery of a prepubescent child estimated to be between the ages of 6 and 12 years old, according to arrest documents. The Facebook account was also found to be owned and operated by Rowley.
Authorities were able to obtain a judicial order to request information from Comcast on June 23 based on the IP address that had been used to upload the file. Comcast provided account information that allegedly matched Rowley’s address and IP address.
On July 27, a Fourth District judge approached a search warrant, which was served on Aug. 5. According to the probable cause affidavit, during the execution of the search warrant, several of Rowley’s electronic devices were seized and processed by the Utah County Crime Lab, which led to his arrest on Tuesday.
Rowley allegedly told police he had a pornography addiction during an interview; however, he also reportedly stated he never searched for child pornography. “Stuff” had popped up on his browser before, he allegedly said, but he had not wanted to see it.
Rowley allegedly would not elaborate on what he meant by “stuff,” only adding that the images would appear while he was on Facebook or on the app Tumblr.
Rowley is expected to appear in court on Aug. 24 at 1 p.m. in relation to his arrest on Aug 5. If the Utah County Attorney’s Office elects to file additional charges, these charges will appear as a new case related to the initial case, according to arrest documents.
After his arrest on Tuesday, officials requested Rowley be held on high bail on the basis that he may be a danger to children. He is currently being held at the Utah County Jail on $200,200 bail.