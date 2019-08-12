The next court hearing for a man charged with killing two teenagers and leaving their bodies in an abandoned mine is scheduled for February 2020.
Jerrod Baum, 42, will face a potential death penalty for two counts of aggravated murder in the deaths of 18-year-old Riley Powell and 17-year-old Brelynne “Breezy” Otteson.
He waived his right to a speedy trial during a pretrial conference in 4th District on Monday.
Attorneys discussed dates for future court hearings and discovery deadlines for nearly an hour in chambers with Judge Derek Pullan.
Utah County Attorney David Leavitt announced in July he wants a jury to decide whether or not to sentence Baum with the death penalty in his pending trial.
Baum is also charged in 4th District Court with two counts of aggravated kidnapping, both first-degree felonies; obstructing justice, a second-degree felony; and two counts of desecration of a dead human body and one count of possession of a weapon by a restricted person, each third-degree felonies.