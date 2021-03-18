A man convicted of killing a Spanish Fork High School student in 1995 was denied parole this week after officials said he failed to cooperate in “good faith efforts to find the victim’s remains.”
Timmy Brent Olsen, who pleaded guilty in February 2011 for his role in killing 15-year-old Kiplyn Davis, had his first parole hearing on March 9.
During that hearing, Olsen told the Utah Board of Pardons and Parole about progress he’s made while incarcerated but refused to answer questions about the case and where Davis’ remains may be located.
The hearing took place less than two weeks after Gov. Spencer Cox signed a bill into law that blocks parole for someone convicted of homicide unless “the remains of the victim have been recovered” or “the offender can demonstrate by a preponderance of the evidence that the offender has cooperated in good faith efforts to locate the remains.”
The bill, sponsored by Sen. Mike McKell, Spanish Fork, was inspired by Davis' disappearance.
According to Utah County prosecutors, Olsen led investigators on a “wild goose” chase and changed his story about where Davis may be buried. Richard Davis, the girl’s father, has pleaded with Olsen for years to reveal the location of his daughter’s remains.
The parole board specifically referenced the new law in its decision on Tuesday to deny Olsen parole, which noted that “The Board finds that the victim’s remains have not been located or recovered” and “that Mr. Olsen has not cooperated in good faith in efforts to locate the victim’s remains.
“Based on current legislative changes to Utah Code 77-27-9, Mr. Olsen has not met the requirements for parole,” the board wrote in its decision. “Independent of the requirements outlined in Utah Code 77-27-9, and considering the totality of the factual circumstances in this case, the Board finds expiration of sentence appropriate.”
The decision further noted that “if at any future date Mr. Olsen can present evidence which leads to the location and recovery of the victim’s remains, or that shows he acted in good faith to do so, the Board will reconsider the decision of expiration of sentence.”
After Olsen’s parole hearing, his attorney, Carolyn Howard, told the Daily Herald she believed her client had been “honest and truthful” about not having any additional information about the location of Davis’ remains.
Howard criticized the new law, saying it is “almost as if he’s being retried” and “the problem with the law is that it essentially comes down to credibility.”
Without parole, Olsen’s 15-year sentence is set to expire in February 2026.