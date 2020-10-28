A Springville man is in custody after police allege he attempted to make off with a $799 Christmas tree at a significant discount.
According to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest, officers with the American Fork Police Department responded to a local Home Depot after loss prevention employees detained a man before he could leave the location.
Loss prevention employees advised authorities that the man had fraudulently purchased a Christmas tree at a price $700 less than retail value.
When officers arrived, they made contact with loss prevention employees and the man, identified as 30-year-old William Kaiden Tracy of Springville. The employees told police they observed Tracy select a $799 Christmas tree and place it into his cart.
When Tracy went to the register and scanned the item, however, the tree showed to cost $99, according to arrest documents. Loss prevention employees stopped Tracy and asked him to come to the loss prevention office where they discovered he had allegedly placed a different price sticker over the original sticker.
The new sticker was for an item that was $700 less than the original price.
Prior to his arrest, police searched Tracy’s person and reportedly discovered two Utah identification cards belonging to two different women.
When loss prevention employees searched the history of the gift card Tracy had used to purchase the fraudulently discounted Christmas tree, they allegedly discovered the card had been issued to a woman after she had returned the same $799 Christmas tree at another Home Depot location the day before.
Tracy was arrested under the suspicion of third-degree felony retail theft and class A misdemeanor possession of another’s identifying documents.
He was also taken into custody for several active warrants out for his arrest, including third-degree felony possession with intent to distribute, two third-degree felony counts of theft by receiving stolen property, and third-degree felony aggravated assault.
He is currently being held at the Utah County Jail without bail.