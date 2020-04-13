A California woman was booked into the Utah County Jail after leading police on vehicle pursuit on Interstate 15 late Friday evening.
According to the probable cause statement, Utah Highway Patrol troopers responded to reports of a reckless driver just before 11:30 p.m. Friday.
Witnesses indicated a white passenger car with California plates was traveling north on the I-15, driving across multiple lanes of travel as well as speeding up to speeds of 80 miles per hour and slowing down to around 50 miles per hour.
A trooper located the vehicle near mile marker 258 and observed similar behaviors, according to arrest documents. The trooper turned on his emergency lights in an attempt to initiate a traffic stop but the driver allegedly did not yield. The trooper then activated his sirens but the vehicle continued north without stopping.
The trooper notified dispatch and a pursuit was called involving several other agencies who responded to the vehicle’s location on the I-15 to assist. Spikes were also deployed at several points between Lehi Main and State Route 92, according to the probable cause affidavit.
The white passenger car exited the freeway at the American Fork Main Street exit when troopers were advised to terminate the pursuit. When the vehicle returned to the interstate traveling south, troopers re-engaged the pursuit.
Troopers initiated a pit maneuver while the vehicle was traveling between 40 and 45 miles per hour with no other traffic present. The vehicle went into the inside concrete barrier and troopers trapped the vehicle against it, according to arrest documents.
Multiple agencies arrived at the end of the pursuit while troopers gave commands to the female driver, later identified at 51-year-old Roseanne Haug of Barstow, California, who was non-compliant.
According to the probable cause statement, Haug would repeatedly reach under her seat and would not comply with commands given by law enforcement.
An American Fork Police Department K-9 officer deployed his K-9 after Haug continued to reach under her seat and ignore officers. The K-9 bit Haug before the K-9 officer conducted a contact with his Taser, and the K-9 initiated a re-bite.
Haug was transported to the Utah Valley Medical Center for evaluation of the dog bite and taser deployment. She is currently being held at the Utah County Jail on $6,950 bail under suspicion of third-degree felony failure to stop or respond at the command of police, class A misdemeanor failure to stop at the command of law enforcement, and class B misdemeanor interference with arresting officers.