An American Fork man is facing several first-degree felony charges for reportedly sexually assaulting a young girl for more than a year.
Brandon Ercil McMickell, 33, was charged in 4th District Court with two counts of rape of a child, aggravated sexual abuse of a child, object rape of a child and one count of attempted sodomy on a child, all first-degree felonies.
According to court documents, McMickell would reportedly sexually assault the girl when she stayed several nights at his home from June 2018 to February 2019.
The American Fork Police Department completed the investigation and charges were filed last week.