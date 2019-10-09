Officers arrested an Eagle Mountain man last week after a young girl reported that he sexually abused her multiple times at his home.
Tyler John Hill, 39, was charged in 4th District Court with three first-degree felonies of aggravated sexual abuse of a child and three class A misdemeanors of lewdness involving a child.
He was booked into the Utah County Jail and posted the $50,000 bail. On Wednesday, a district judge ordered Hill to be held in custody without bail.
According to charges, Hill reportedly started inappropriately touching the young girl when she was in elementary school. He would also walk around the house nude and the girl told investigators he made her uncomfortable, police reported.
At one point, the girl hid underneath a bed in the residence to avoid Hill and he reportedly argued with her that what he did was "perfectly normal" before sexually abusing her, charges state.
Hill also reportedly sexually abused her and gave her alcohol to drink at a pool, police reported.