A Lehi man is facing a felony charge after he reportedly broke into an apartment wielding a knife and was shot several times by another man inside the residence.
Around 8:30 p.m. on July 13, officers responded to a Lehi apartment and found 26-year-old Ted Powell running down a flight of stairs and bleeding from four gunshot wounds.
He was transported to the hospital and received treatment before being transferred to the Utah County Jail. He was charged on Friday with aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony, and criminal mischief, a class B misdemeanor.
According to court documents filed in 4th District Court, Powell told officers he was trying to rescue his ex-wife whom he believed was being held captive inside the apartment.
There were four people inside the apartment at the time of the shooting, police reported. The man and woman who live at the residence told investigators that Powell knocked on their door earlier in the day and refused to leave until police arrived.
The couple did not know Powell and believed he was under the influence of drugs, police reported. They asked officers to trespass Powell from the area.
Later that same night, the couple were playing games with another couple when Powell started knocking on the door again. One of the men reportedly looked out a window and recognized Powell from earlier.
The two women called 911 and retreated to a back bedroom as the two men armed themselves with two handguns.
One of the women said she heard “the front door handle being jiggled and loud knocking, followed by very loud banging on the door that made the upstairs level shudder,” court documents state.
As the door broke, one man stayed in the hallway as Powell reportedly entered the apartment with a knife.
“He yelled at the intruder several times, demanding that he leave immediately. The intruder refused to leave and (the man) feared for his safety and for the safety of his family behind him. When the intruder advanced toward (him), he fired two or three rounds at the intruder, advancing down the hallway,” police reported.
The man continued to shoot until the gun was empty and then went to the bedroom and held the door closed until police arrived, according to charges.
Neighbors also told investigators they heard one of the men shout “get out,” “this is trespassing,” and “you need to leave” during the incident.
In interviews with police, Powell said he did not remember causing any damage or using force to enter the apartment.
Investigators also found one of the bullets entered an unoccupied home to the south, going through three walls and broke a water pipe. Officials estimated the building sustained about $5,000 in damage.
He is being held without bail and the next court appearance is set for July 23.