A Salem man is facing felony charges after he reportedly organized an ambush to try and rob a rival gang member and drug dealer in Orem last week.
Cameron Todhunter, 18, was charged with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony; possession of a weapon by a restricted person, a second-degree felony; riot, a third-degree felony; and reckless endangerment, a class A misdemeanor.
According to charges filed in 4th District Court on Monday, Todhunter planned to rob a drug dealer and gang member at an apartment complex parking garage on Aug. 27.
Todhunter had reportedly robbed the dealer in the past, and he told his girlfriend and another male to go to Promenade Place Apartments at 875 S. Geneva Road in Orem, charges state.
He also reportedly used his girlfriend's social media to convince the dealer to meet with them. Police reported that Todhunter gave a handgun to the male and told him how to conduct the robbery.
Six members of another gang were waiting in the parking garage when the girlfriend and the male arrived, according to the Orem Police Department.
"Once all the parties showed up for the drug deal, things went predictably south in a hurry," court charges reported.
The male and the girlfriend reportedly tried to drive away and the male with the handgun fired at least three shots toward the six people in the gang. The gang members returned one shot and "fortunately, no one was hit by the bullets," police reported.
Officers responded to the parking garage around 4:30 p.m. and found several shell casings in the area and spoke with witnesses who heard the gunfire, said Orem Police Lt. Trent Colledge. Investigators obtained surveillance footage that showed the two separate groups exchanging shots before fleeing.
Detectives learned at least two individuals in the gang lived at the apartment complex and a SWAT team responded to the scene.
Four people were detained at the apartment and interviewed before three of the individuals were eventually released. One individual has outstanding warrants unrelated to the shots fired and he was booked into the Utah County Jail. That individual has not had any charges filed against him relating to the incident.
Charges state the girlfriend's 2-year-old child was in the backseat of the vehicle during the shooting.
"Officers did learn from several subjects that Todhunter was the mastermind of this incident, did provide the handgun for his associate and did communicate with the target to lure him into doing the deal," police wrote in a probable cause statement.
At the time, Todhunter was on parole for a prior drug-dealing charge, according to charges. If convicted he would face five years to life in prison for the first-degree felony charge. His next court hearing is set for Tuesday.