Two men are being held without bail and will face felony charges after several shots were fired during a robbery attempt near an Orem apartment complex last week.
Cameron Todhunter, 18, of Salem, was charged on Monday with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony; possession of a weapon by a restricted person, a second-degree felony; riot, a third-degree felony; and reckless endangerment, a class A misdemeanor.
According to charges filed in 4th District Court, Todhunter planned to rob a drug dealer and gang member at an apartment complex parking garage on Aug. 27.
Todhunter had reportedly robbed the dealer in the past, and he told his girlfriend and another male to go to Promenade Place Apartments at 875 S. Geneva Road in Orem, charges state.
He also reportedly used his girlfriend's social media to convince the dealer to meet with them. Police reported that Todhunter gave a handgun to the male and told him how to conduct the robbery.
"Officers did learn from several subjects that Todhunter was the mastermind of this incident, did provide the handgun for his associate and did communicate with the target to lure him into doing the deal," police wrote in a probable cause statement.
Six members of another gang were waiting in the parking garage when the girlfriend and the male arrived, according to the Orem Police Department.
"Once all the parties showed up for the drug deal, things went predictably south in a hurry," court charges reported.
The male and the girlfriend reportedly tried to drive away and the male with the handgun fired at least three shots toward the six people in the gang.
Nicholas Jordan, 23, was among the group and fired one shot "in an attempt to kill the other shooter," charges state. "Fortunately, no one was hit by the bullets."
Charges state the girlfriend's 2-year-old child was in the backseat of the vehicle during the shooting.
Officers responded to the parking garage around 4:30 p.m. and found several shell casings in the area and spoke with witnesses who heard the gunfire, said Orem Police Lt. Trent Colledge. Investigators obtained surveillance footage that showed the two separate groups exchanging shots before fleeing.
Detectives learned individuals in the gang lived at the apartment complex and a SWAT team responded to the scene. Four people were detained and interviewed before three of the individuals were eventually released.
Jordan, from Orem, was arrested and charged on Monday with attempted murder, a first-degree felony; possession of a weapon by a restricted person and obstructing justice, both second-degree felonies; and intent to distribute controlled substances and riot, both third-degree felonies.
Charges state he tried to hide his gun and a bag containing more than 100 marijuana cartridges at another apartment. He was currently on probation for possession of a dangerous weapon, a third-degree felony.
Todhunter was also on parole for a prior drug-dealing charge, according to charges. If convicted he would face five years to life in prison for the first-degree felony charge.