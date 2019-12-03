STK - Handcuffs laying on top of fingerprint chart
A Lehi man is facing a felony charge for reportedly kicking and torturing a six-week-old puppy in front of his two young children.

Courtney Leland Woodruff, 33, was charged on Tuesday in 4th District Court with torture of a companion animal, a third-degree felony.

Last Friday, officers with the Lehi Police Department responded to a residence in northern Lehi on reports of aggravated animal cruelty.

Charges state Woodruff reportedly kicked the family's six-week-old cocker spaniel puppy and killed the animal in front of his 5-year-old and 1-year-old children.

He refused to speak with investigators and was booked into the Utah County Jail, according to court documents. His first court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 5.

