Orem police officers arrested a man who reportedly sexually assaulted a teenager multiple times and eventually impregnated her, according to criminal charges filed on Tuesday.
Francisco Tovar-Reyes, 28, was booked into Utah County Jail and charged in 4th District Court with five first-degree felony charges of rape and three second-degree felony charges of forcible sexual abuse.
Charges state Tovar-Reyes reportedly sexually assaulted a teenage girl inside her home multiple times between February 2019 to July 2019.
The girl told investigators she begged Tovar-Reyes to stop and told him "no" but he reportedly threatened her, according to charges.
Officers reported the girl's mother learned about the sexual assaults after she took her daughter to a doctor's appointment and discovered the teenager was pregnant.
Tovar-Reyes is currently being held without bail and an initial court appearance is scheduled for July 23. He is also being held by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.