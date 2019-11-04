An Orem man was charged with sexually abusing two young girls and forcing them to watch pornographic material when their mother was at work.
Mario Albreto Garcia-Gallardo, 38, appeared in 4th District Court on Monday for four counts of sodomy on a child, all first-degree felonies.
The girls reportedly told their mother about the abuse after one of the girls was recently sexually harassed at school by another student, according to charges.
"Both (girls) reported (Garcia-Gallardo) had done sexual things to the girls several years ago ... while (the mother) was away at work," court documents state.
Garcia-Gallardo reportedly sexually abused the girls when they were under the age of 6 and force the girls to watch pornographic material.
One of the girls told investigators she thought Garcia-Gallardo would hit her if she tried to stop the abuse, charges state.
He is being held without bail at the Utah County Jail.