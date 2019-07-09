A Pleasant Grove man is facing six felony charges after he reportedly paid for the services of a licensed escort and tried to sexually assault the woman when she arrived at his home.
David Thomas Rodriguez, 41, was charged with a first-degree felony of attempted rape, three second-degree felonies of forcible sexual abuse and two third-degree felonies of aggravated assault.
On June 23, Rodriguez reportedly requested a licensed escort to come to his home in Pleasant Grove, according to charging documents.
The escort arrived around 2 a.m. and entered the residence while another person waited in her car. Rodriguez chatted with the woman and paid a fee before asking for a back massage, charges state.
"He then grabbed her and pulled her onto him. She thought he was being playful and asked that he let her go, but he became forceful and refused to do so," court documents reported.
The woman reportedly grabbed a Taser from her purse and discharged the weapon at Rodriguez several times. He reportedly wrestled the Taser away as she ran to the front door. The person waiting in the woman's car heard screaming and ran inside to help the woman.
"(The man) charged at Rodriguez, pushing him off of (the woman) and trying to stay between them, but Rodriguez struck him in the side of the head with the Taser," charges state.
The escort and the man were able to get in the car and drove to a hospital. The woman suffered multiple injuries including marks from where she was struck with the Taser and a sprained knee where Rodriguez reportedly stomped on her.
Officers arrived at the residence and arrested Rodriguez. He is being held at the Utah County Jail on a $110,000 cash-only bail.