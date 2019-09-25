A Pleasant Grove man is facing felony charges for reportedly sexually abusing a young girl and threatening to hurt her if she reported the abuse.
Thomas Justin Allen, 37, was charged in 4th District Court with two counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child, both first-degree felonies, as well as tampering with a witness, a third-degree felony.
Court documents report on multiple occasions between September 2010 and September 2013, Allen inappropriately touched a young girl while at her home in Lehi.
He reportedly told the girl "not to tell anyone what he'd done or he'd hurt either the victim or her mom," police reported.
Jail records show Allen is not currently in custody.