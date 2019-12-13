Charges were filed on Monday against a Provo man who reportedly hit a 1-year-old girl numerous times and caused severe bruising, broken ribs and a serious head injury.
Officers reported Javier Alverdi-Ramirez, 20, physically abused his girlfriend’s daughter several times for weeks at their home in Provo.
Last week, he was alone with the toddler and another infant while the girlfriend was showering, charges state.
Alverdi-Ramirez reportedly pulled the girlfriend from the shower and said something was wrong with the 1-year-old girl. The mother found the child unconscious and covered in vomit on the floor of her bedroom.
The couple brought the toddler to the Utah Valley Hospital emergency room where doctors determined the girl was unconscious due to a serious head injury, according to charges.
She also had “bruises all over her body,” arms and legs, as well as two broken ribs, police reported. Hospital doctors confirmed all the injuries were consistent with abuse.
“The bruises were recent to several weeks old and appeared to be caused by a human hand,” charges state. “On most of the bruises you could see the finger marks from an adult hand.”
In interviews with investigators, the girlfriend said she suspected Alverdi-Ramirez could be abusing her daughter, despite his claims the child had simply fallen from her bed.
The girlfriend told police Alverdi-Ramirez was the only other adult who had access to the child.
Sometimes during the evenings, she said Alverdi-Ramirez would get upset when the 1-year-old cried or refused to fall asleep. He would go to her room, close the door and then the girlfriend would hear “loud noises like something hitting the wall, or the floor,” charges state.
“When she confronts Javier about the noises, he tells her that he was just hitting the wall or the bed to scare the victim,” police reported.
Alverdi-Ramirez told officers he gets angry with the toddler but denied injuring the child.
He is being held without bail at the Utah County Jail with a waiver court hearing scheduled for Dec. 18.