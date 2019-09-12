A Spanish Fork man is facing felony charges for reportedly raping a woman while stating he wanted to reenact scenes from a movie depicting graphic sexual scenes.
Conner Lee, 21, was charged with rape and three counts of object rape, all first-degree felonies. He is also facing four counts of forcible sexual abuse, all second-degree felonies, and three counts of sexual battery, all class A misdemeanors.
According to charges, Lee inappropriately touched the woman multiple times in September 2018. The woman told him to stop and threatened to call authorities or use pepper spray on him.
Charges reported Lee later apologized and stated he wanted to reenact the movie “50 Shades of Grey.”
Lee sexually abused the woman at his home after he invited her to watch a movie with him, reports state. She reportedly asked him to stop and found bruises on her chest, arms and legs, according to court documents.
In interviews with police, Lee said he didn’t remember the assaults but later disclosed he lost control and physically hurt the woman, according to charges.
Charges were filed in 4th District Court and Lee is not currently in custody.