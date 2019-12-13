An Orem woman is facing a felony charge for reportedly leaving her two children alone and hungry for at least 36 hours before Thanksgiving.
Sarah Oliver, 32, was charged in 4th District Court with child abandonment, a third-degree felony.
On Nov. 24, officers with the Orem Police Department responded to reports of two children who had been left alone and hadn’t eaten for more than a day, charges state.
Officers discovered Oliver reportedly had not fed or cared for her kids because she was “extremely intoxicated,” according to the charges.
“The children were hungry and scared,” police reported.
Although charges were filed on Monday, an initial court appearance has not yet been scheduled.