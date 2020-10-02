Lehi authorities arrested a Clearfield man Thursday evening after he allegedly sexually solicited who he believed was a 13-year-old girl.
According to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest, agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Child Exploitation Task Force were conducting an undercover operation to target adults who seek sexual relationships with children. The investigation was primarily online.
During the investigation, 24-year-old Jordan Keith Gillman of Clearfield allegedly made contact with one of the undercover agents posing as a 13-year-old female child. Contact was made through a popular social media site where the undercover agent had made an account posing as an underage girl.
Upon contact, Gillman was allegedly advised that the supposed user of the account was 13 years old; however, he reportedly continued to chat with her. According to arrest documents, the conversation quickly turned sexual, and Gillman told who he believed to be a 13-year-old girl that he wanted to meet with her to have sex that day.
During the conversation, Gillman also allegedly told the child he had condoms. Gillman reportedly said he did not have a car to get to where the girl was located but allegedly added that he would ask a friend to give him a ride.
Gillman allegedly later told the girl he wasn’t able to find a ride, asking if they could meet sometime the next day. When who he suspected was a 13-year-old girl said she couldn’t do the next day, Gillman reportedly suggested they meet Monday.
Using the information on Gillman’s social media accounts, they were able to identify him and discover his address, according to the probable cause affidavit. At that time, authorities then responded to his residence where he was taken into custody without incident.
Gillman was then transported to the Lehi Police Department and interviewed.
During the interview, Gillman allegedly told detectives he was not planning to have sex with the girl but he had a conversation with her about it. He also allegedly said he had spoken with another minor and engaged in sexual conversations with the minor a few months before.
He was arrested under the suspicion of second-degree felony enticing a minor by internet or text Thursday. He is currently being held on $1,000 bail.