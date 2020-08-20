Lehi police arrested a Colorado man outside of Utah County after he allegedly attempted to kidnap and rape an individual who he believed to be an underage girl.
On Tuesday, officers became aware that 41-year-old Curtis Wayne England of Mesa, Colorado, allegedly began an online chat conversation with who he believed to be a 13-year-old girl.
In the messages, England allegedly told the child he was 41 years old and acknowledged her being 13 years old several times, adding that he was a lot older, according to the probable cause affidavit filed in support of the arrest.
As time progressed, England and the girl continued to chat. At one point, England allegedly called the girl beautiful after seeing a picture of her. As their conversations continued, England reportedly told the child he drives semi trucks and will be traveling to Las Vegas before heading toward Texas, according to arrest documents.
England then allegedly asked her if she wanted to travel, reportedly telling the girl that she can come with him to Las Vegas and Texas. During the conversation, England allegedly told the girl he only has one bed, adding that she can sleep in the bed with him.
Later in their conversation, England reportedly asks who he believes to be a 13-year-old girl if she likes to sleep naked, telling her that he sleeps in the nude.
England began to plan taking the girl traveling with him, allegedly telling her to bring a change of clothes and saying she can stay hidden with him for as long as she wants. He also said he planned to make her a woman, according to the probable cause affidavit.
The conversation ended there before it picked up on Wednesday. Again, England allegedly tells the girl he wanted to pick her up and take her across the country. England also reportedly asked who he believed to be a 13-year-old girl sexual questions, adding he will be having sex with her.
England reportedly told the girl to meet him in a church parking lot because it would be easy to maneuver his work through the lot, telling her to bring her phone so they can get rid of it after he picks her up, according to arrest documents.
He also allegedly told her that she should tell people she is his daughter if anyone asks, even coming up with a new name she can use in the presence of other people. England reportedly said he didn’t want anyone to see her get into the truck and instructed the girl to stay in contact with him until he got to the parking lot.
When England arrived, he pulled into the parking lot and backed into a parking space at the church. England reportedly began to pull out as officers arrived.
During an interview with authorities, England allegedly told police he deleted the application he was chatting with the girl on, fearing police would be waiting for him, according to the probable cause statement.
England was reportedly with a female who told police she was prostituting herself so he would take her out of Washington to escape full extradition warrants that were out for her arrest. The woman also said she believed he was going to see his daughter.
England was taken into custody under the suspicion of first-degree felony attempted child kidnapping, first-degree felony attempted rape of a child, first-degree felony attempted sodomy on a child, second-degree felony enticing a minor by internet or text, and class A misdemeanor obstruction of justice.
He is currently being held at the Utah County Jail on $12,500 bail.