A Colorado woman is suing a Utah youth residential treatment facility that she says punished her after she reported being sexually assaulted by a male staff member while she was a minor, and says she was inspired by the stories of Paris Hilton and others to come forward.
A lawsuit filed on Wednesday in Utah’s 6th District Court alleges that Hannah Archuleta, of Colorado, was sexually assaulted on multiple occasions in late 2019 by a male staff member at Turn-About Ranch, a youth residential treatment facility in Escalante.
The suit further alleges that the Turn-About Ranch “took no remedial action after Ms. Archuleta reported the sexual assaults” and “retaliated against Ms. Archuleta by subjecting her to both physical and emotional abuse to silence her.”
“(Turn-About Ranch) was negligent in hiring, retaining, and supervising the staff member who assaulted Ms. Archuleta and is vicariously liable for the staff member's assaults and batteries,” the lawsuit reads.
Turn-About Ranch describes itself on its website as a “real, working cattle ranch” where students learn about concepts like leadership, teamwork, accountability, and responsibility.”
According to the lawsuit, Archuleta, then 17, was transported to Turn-About Ranch in October 2019, immediately after appearing on “Dr. Phil.” Less than two weeks after arriving, Archuleta was standing alone in the kitchen of a building when a “grown man” staff member “walked up behind her, and without warning or even words, grabbed … (her) buttocks.”
Later, in about late November or early December 2019, the same staff member “aggressively slipped his hand under her buttocks and touched her vaginal area” and “squeezed her vagina and buttocks crack,” the lawsuit alleges.
Archuleta reported the incident to a residential coach, therapist and nurse and “was instructed to write a detailed letter describing the Male Staff Member’s assaults, which she was told would be given to a member of the Ranch’s Management.”
“The Turn-About staff to whom Ms. Archuleta reported the assaults were skeptical and dismissive of her allegations,” the lawsuit said. “For instance, the Residential Coach responded that Ms. Archuleta was lying ‘because you’re crying so much’ about what happened, adding, ‘only liars cry.’ Turn-About staff shamed and humiliated Ms. Archuleta for expressing emotion at having been sexually assaulted.”
Staff allegedly punished Archuleta for reporting the assault with “retaliatory actions” including “reflection time” that “consisted of picking up horse manure for hours, walking in circles around a horse (corral) for hours, and/or being placed at a desk facing a wall.”
Other alleged punishments included “forced walks in the Ranch corral, up to six or more hours a day” and “forced labor in extreme temperatures, and leaving her outside in below-freezing temperatures.”
Around the time Archuleta made her complaint, another minor reported being sexually assaulted by the same male staff member, according to the lawsuit.
“Even after these reports and complaints, Turn-About allowed the Male Staff Member to remain at the Ranch, thereby enabling him access to other female minor wards of the Ranch,” the lawsuit said.
The Turn-About Ranch did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.
The lawsuit comes weeks after Paris Hilton testified before a Utah Senate committee about the abuse she allegedly underwent at Provo Canyon School in Utah County, and as Utah lawmakers are considering a bill that would increase oversight at residential youth treatment centers in the state.
During a press conference on Wednesday, Archuleta said she was speaking out “to spread the message to every parent in America: Do not send your children to these places or endorse them.
“If you or anyone you know has suffered sexual assault or child abuse or retaliation at any of these so-called ‘ranches,’ ‘therapeutic boarding schools’ or ‘wilderness programs,’ please report it,” she said.
Archuleta endorsed Senate Bill 127, which is sponsored by Sen. Mike McKell, R-Spanish Fork, noting that “there has been too much abuse in these private schools and programs where many so-called ‘troubled teens’ have been sent by their parents with the hope that it would help them.”
S.B. 127 was unanimously approved by the Senate on Feb. 16 and received a unanimous favorable recommendation from the House Health and Human Services Committee on Tuesday. The bill still needs to be voted on by the House.
Tony Archuleta, the woman’s father, said he filed a report with the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office in December 2019 but never “received any follow-up from them.”
“I personally feel they swept it under the rug without even bothering to interview Hannah as a victim,” he said during the press conference.
The woman is represented by Gloria Allred, a California-based women’s rights attorney who has represented celebrities in high-profile abuse cases; she is also represented by Salt Lake City-based attorney April Hollingsworth.