Multiple agencies and residents from the communities in and around Herriman are expected to gather at Herriman High School on Saturday to celebrate the life of a police K-9 who was killed in the line of duty.
Police K-9 Hondo was killed in Salt Lake City on Feb. 13 while assisting the U.S. Marshal’s Office apprehend a fugitive. Hondo was a 7-year-old Belgian Malinois that assisted in more than 100 felony arrests and took hundreds of pounds of narcotics off the streets since he joined the force in 2015, Herriman Chief of Police Troy Carr said in a statement.
“When a K-9 loses their life, it’s because they did their job,” Herriman Lt. Cody Stromberg said in a press conference. “Hondo did his job last night, which was to allow Ben to return home to his family.”
Hondo was ranked one of the best K-9s in the state, earning first place in international trials in 2018.
Memorial services are expected to begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at Herriman High School. Hondo will be transported to Herriman High School by the Honor Guard on Saturday morning an hour before the services are scheduled to begin.
After the services have concluded, Hondo will be transported to the northwest plaza of the school where a rifle salute and flag folder ceremony will take place. Following the ceremony, a procession will travel with Hondo to Herriman City Hall where the public service will adjourn. A private ceremony will be held at city hall.
The Herriman Police Department police were assisting the U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team in the division’s efforts to find Brian Francis Filion, who was wanted in connection to the Feb. 8 shooting of 29-year-old Dalton Wood in North Ogden, according to a statement by Carr.
Marshals encountered Filion just before midnight on Thursday, and the suspect attempted to flee when Herriman Officer Ben Ricks deployed Hondo to pursue Filion. During the pursuit, Filion brandished a firearm, and police opened fire, shooting and killing the suspect. Hondo was shot in the sternum during the altercation.
Hondo was transported to an emergency veterinary hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, Carr said. He was not wearing a bulletproof vest at the time of the incident.
“PSD Hondo was a true warrior and his actions last night assured that his loving friend and partner Ben would be able to return home to his wife, children and his HPD family,” Carr said in a press conference on Feb. 14. “We mourn the loss of a member of our family but we honor his sacrifice.”
At this time, three people have been arrested in connection with Wood’s death. Witnesses to Wood’s shooting reported to officers that they saw two individuals leaving the scene in a dark-colored sports-utility vehicle.
Members of the public who are intending to attend Hondo’s memorial are asked not to bring their own pets or other animals. Only Police Service Dogs will be allowed to participate in the services.