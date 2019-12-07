A Provo man is facing possible life in prison without parole for reportedly sexually abusing a teenage girl throughout last year.
Paul William Moore, 57, was charged in 4th District Court with nine counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child with prior grievous offense, all first-degree felonies.
Charges state Moore inappropriately touched a young girl several times a week during the past year.
If convicted, the presumptive sentence for those offenses is life in prison without parole.
In 1993, Moore was convicted of two counts of forcible sodomy, both first-degree felonies. He is being held at the Utah County Jail without bail.