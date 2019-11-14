A jury trial was canceled after an Orem man admitted to sexually assaulting a teenager multiple times after meeting the teen through an online game.
Christopher Jeremy “CJ” Prue, 27, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to aggravated sexual abuse of a child, a first-degree felony, and kidnapping, a second-degree felony.
Imprisonment is mandatory for the first-degree felony with a presumptive sentence of 15 years to life in prison.
Investigators with the Lone Peak Police Department reported Prue contacted a 12-year-old boy in 2014 through an online Pokemon game.
Prue reportedly picked up the boy from his home near Alpine sometime later and sexually assaulted him inside his vehicle.
Other sexual assaults happened at the teenager’s home and continued multiple times for four years between 2014 and 2018, police reported.
The boy, now 17 years old, told investigators that Prue took him to a meetinghouse of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and sexually assaulted him inside the building.
During interviews with detectives, Prue reportedly admitted to the allegations and stated the assaults ended in 2016.
However, investigators learned he had been texting and using social media as recently as June to try and meet with the teenager again.
This is the second time Prue has been arrested for sexually assaulting a minor. In 2016, he was arrested and charged with molesting a 14-year-old boy who also lived near Alpine.
He served one year in jail and was still on probation when he was arrested in June. The sentencing is scheduled Jan. 17.