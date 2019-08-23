A Lehi man convicted of sexual misconduct nearly a decade ago has been charged with reportedly raping two young girls under the excuse of spiritual rituals and wanting to teach the girls how to have sex.
Brandon Doyle Barrett, 36, was charged in 4th District Court with two counts of rape, three counts of sodomy on a child and three counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child, all first-degree felonies.
He was also charged with failure to register as a sex offender, a third-degree felony, and forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony.
According to charging documents, Barrett reportedly started molesting a 9-year-old girl on multiple occasions in 2014 at his house in Pleasant Grove.
Police officers and the Department of Child and Family Services investigated reports of the sexual assaults, but the girl “did not disclose the abuse because she was scared,” charges state.
The sexual abuse reportedly stopped until Barrett moved to a home in Saratoga Springs almost five years later. He then reportedly started to molest the girl again along with another 9-year-old girl.
Barrett reportedly raped the girls “under the guise of bizarre spiritual rituals in order for him to become a member of the LDS Church,” charges state. “Because his ancestors were polygamist, Barrett told (the girls) he had a duty to continue this tradition and teach his children how to have ‘proper sex.’”
In interviews with police, Barrett reportedly denied sexually assaulting the girls but said he failed to update his status on the sex offender registry.
In 2010, Barrett was charged with unlawful sexual misconduct with a 16- or 17-year-old, a third-degree felony. He pleaded guilty in December 2010 and served 136 days in jail.
He was still on probation when he reportedly sexually assaulted the two girls at his home.
He is being held at the Utah County Jail without bail as “he constitutes a serious threat to the victim and the community,” charges state.