In the midst of a global health crisis, many aspects of the legal system have been completely derailed, including law school admissions and everyday court proceedings.
Residents are already starting to see the effect of the coronavirus on federal, state and district courts, said attorney Mehran Ebadolahi, who founded TestMax, a Law School Admission Test and bar examination preparatory app. To date, the pandemic has had a bottleneck effect on court proceedings, causing a backlog of cases and preventing progress in criminal trials.
In Utah County, Sheriff Mike Smith recently asked law enforcement officers to actively look for alternatives to incarceration -- like cite and release -- for nonviolent crimes.
Police are writing citations when possible to decrease the risk of infecting jail inmates with COVID-19 crimes. Officers are still arresting individuals that could be considered dangerous to communities, such as violent or sex offenders.
“If you’re not a violent person, we’re not arresting you,” Utah County Attorney David Leavitt said. “We’re trying to keep those people who are incarcerated to a minimum.”
Leavitt said the pandemic is affecting proceedings county-wide in big ways. The Utah Supreme Court issued an order continuing all cases for defendants who are not in custody until sometime in June, he said, limiting the cases that courts are hearing to only those with individuals in custody.
Defense attorneys and prosecutors participating in proceedings that are being heard by Fourth District Court judges are appearing via video to make progress in cases for those in custody.
“It’s certainly disrupted things,” he said.
While short-term solutions are actively being pursued, such as teleconferencing or allowing attorneys to call in to represent clients, Ebadolahi said more effort should be placed on bracing for a long-term outbreak.
“A lot of the things that you would want to do, I think logistically, are going to be the issues these court systems start to encounter,” he said. “They just don’t have the equipment.”
Visual and auditory technology as well as standard practices implementing the technology has to be maintained, and that requires equipment, Ebadolahi said. The biggest question, he said, should be if the people who need to access happenings remotely have the equipment, such as the devices and stable internet.
Leavitt said courts in Utah County have the equipment necessary to move forward. What is more important, Leavitt said, is ensuring constitutional rights are protected for all parties and presenting evidence during criminal trials are some of the hurdles.
“It’s not going to hamper our efforts,” he said. “It’s certainly a new way of doing things, but we’re going to make it work. It’s going to require a lot of modifying what we’ve done in the past.”
A great amount of day-to-day operations within the legal system can be done remotely, such as grand jury proceedings and jury selection, Ebadolahi said, however, there are integral aspects of criminal cases that are almost impossible to do virtually.
One example, he said, is the defendant’s right to confront his or her accuser, which is protected under the Sixth Amendment. Higher courts have ruled that teleconferencing does not qualify as physically confronting an accuser, and in some cases, convictions have been overturned when teleconferencing was used.
Leavitt said a number of criminal trials have been postponed to ensure all parties can be present in the same room so a defendant’s Sixth Amendment right is not compromised.
“You’re walking down a dangerous road is you start suspending those kind of constitutional safe guards,” he said. “We have to find a way to solve our problems that don’t compromise those constitutional safe guards.”
When absolutely necessary courts have allowed teleconferencing on a case-by-case basis as long as the provided testimony is found to be completely accurate and truthful. Ebadolahi said while a pandemic should definitely qualify as requiring teleconferencing, he isn’t sure how officials would go about ensuring testimony is completely accurate.
The Department of Justice has requested that Congress allow the institution to petition judges to allow indefinite detention of suspects in the case of an emergency. Specifically, the department is hoping to extend deadlines on merger reviews and prosecutions.
On one hand, Ebadolahi said, this would allow prosecutors the time they need to decide whether they want to press charges on a suspect without a looming deadline, which is especially helpful when proceedings have piled up. Ordinarily there is a time limit, and once that deadline passes, potentially guilty individuals are mandated to be released back into the public.
However, these emergency powers could greatly compromise individual civil liberties, he said.
“These kinds of requests are always concerning,” Ebadolahi said. “You don’t need to look far to see how things that we allow in emergency situations tend to stick around afterwards.”
The Utah County attorney’s office is bracing itself for extension to various public orders as more COVID-19 cases are confirmed throughout the state.
This is uncharted territory for the county, he said, but officials are using their best judgement and continuing operations while abiding by health recommendations through video conferencing and other digital tools.
“I think what we’re really going to find is we’re going to learn a lot of innovative ways that may stay with us after the pandemic is over,” Leavitt said.
Court proceedings, however, aren’t the only aspect of the legal system taking a hit in recent weeks. Legal education systems have faced challenges in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.
While education isn’t a new pillar, institutions are not prepared to serve their students completely online, Ebadolahi said.
“The beauty of remote education is that it breaks down barriers,” Ebadolahi said.
Online courses or remote learning helps students surpass geographic and financial barriers that would have ultimately kept them from a high-quality education. Ebadolahi said the recent pandemic is forcing educational institutions and students to critically think about the opportunities remote learning offers, including flexible hours, lower costs and broader opportunities.
Educational institutions should always have the capacity to move classes online, he said, to ensure students and faculty have access to course materials without disruption, even in the middle of health crises and natural disasters.
“The benefits of online education exist in a world without COVID-19,” he said. “We’re just now being forced to appreciate them because we don’t have an alternative.”
Officials have also canceled March’s scheduled LSAT, which has some experts in the legal profession concerned. While there is a test date available in April, testing officials are offering students the opportunity to reschedule their exams for a later date, leading Ebadolahi to believe those exams will be canceled or postponed, as well.
For a lot of smaller law schools, application deadlines are later in the year, allowing students to take their LSAT exams in March and April. Applicants that were scheduled to take their exams during these months are finding that they will have to wait and so will their applications to law schools.
If too many students waited and are unable to apply during this most recent cycle, Ebadolahi said, schools might have too many empty seats when classes begin, causing them to cancel courses or close schools altogether when the institutions are no longer able to support day-to-day operations due to lack of student tuition.
“We’ve already seen law schools close due to financial difficulties without coronavirus,” he said. “If this starts to impact not only applications but matriculation or enrollment and on-campus housing, the effects can obviously be felt throughout the legal education system.”
In recent years, LSAT officials have made changes to testing protocols that have made finding solutions to recent public health concerns easier for them. For example, in past years, the LSAT was a pen-and-paper test that only had four available dates each year. Now, the test is administered digitally and testing dates are available 10 times in a year.
Most recently, LSAT officials have announced they are considering remotely administering the test to ensure students can apply on time.
Overall, he said, this is a remarkable opportunity to adopt practices that, for one reason or another, were not actively pursued when they first became available.