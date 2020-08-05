Utah County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a Utah County man after receiving a tip that he had accessed material that included child exploitation and abuse.
Detectives with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a cyber tip on May 20 that a Facebook account had been storing a file consistent with child abuse and exploitation.
The material stored on the account was found to be in violation of a Utah Code that constituted potential sexual exploitation of a minor charges and was uploaded to Facebook on May 15, according to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest.
The account was allegedly found to be owned and operated by 39-year-old Austin Travis Rowley of Lehi. The material in question was a video involving sexual imagery of a prepubescent child estimated to be between the ages of 6 and 12 years old.
On June 23, Deputy Utah County Attorney Michael Hinkley and Fourth District Judge James Brady reviewed and approved a judicial order that allowed authorities to request for Comcast to provide Rowley’s information based on the IP address used in this case.
Shortly thereafter, Comcast provided the account information allegedly matching Rowley’s address and IP address, according to arrest documents.
A search warrant was drafted and approved by Fourth District Judge Jared Eldridge on July 27. On the morning of Aug. 5, deputies executed the search warrant on Rowley’s residence in Lehi. During the search, several electronic devices were seized and are being processed by the Utah County Crime Lab.
During an interview with Rowley, he allegedly told police he had a pornography addiction and stated he never searched for child pornography. However, according to the probable cause affidavit, Rowley allegedly said he had “stuff” pop up before.
Rowley would not elaborate on what the meant, exactly, but allegedly told authorities he did not want to see it. Additionally, Rowley allegedly stated these images would pop up while he was on Facebook or using the app Tumblr, adding that he never intentionally looked for child pornography.
He was booked into custody under the suspicion of second-degree felony sexual exploitation of a minor. Rowley is currently being held at the Utah County Jail on $10,010 bail.
If forensic downloads of the electronic devices find more evidence of child pornography, charges could be added at a later date, according to arrest documents.