A small black dog suffered serious injuries after being attacked in a backyard while her owner was away from her home in Elk Ridge, according to the Utah County Sheriff's Office.
A woman told deputies she returned to her house on Tuesday afternoon to find her dog, Lucy, injured in the backyard. The dog was taken to a local veterinarian who determined the animal had been either stabbed or shot with an arrow, police reported.
"Fortunately, it appears that Lucy will make a full recovery at home. Unfortunately, we don’t know who is responsible for Lucy’s injuries," the Sheriff's Office stated in a press release on Thursday.
Deputies asked anyone who has information about the incident to call (801) 794-3970 and ask to speak to a Utah County Sheriff deputy.