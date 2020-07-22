A Provo man was arrested Monday after authorities reported he hit a 3-year-old child with his vehicle.
Officers with the Spanish Fork Police Department responded to West Park Drive and Spanish Fork River Trail on reporter of an auto-pedestrian accident involving injuries. When officials arrived, they discovered the pedestrian was a 3-year-old child that had been struck by a vehicle while in the crosswalk, according to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest. The boy sustained minor injuries during the impact.
The driver, identified as 24-year-old Michael Quintin Mills of Provo, had been traveling east on West Park Drive at the time. Mills allegedly told police he had been traveling about 18-20 miles per hour and looking at his phone’s GPS in his hand when he struck the child.
Mills allegedly told officers he was about 30 feet from the crosswalk when he looked up and noticed the child crossing, according to arrest documents. At that point, he said he slammed on his brakes but was unable to stop before the impact.
Authorities reported smelling the odor of raw marijuana omitting from the vehicle Mills had been operating at the time, and a K-9 officer was called to the scene to conduct a vehicle sniff.
After a sniff of the vehicle, the K-9 officer’s handler stated probable cause existed to search the vehicle.
Officials on scene conducted a vehicle search, where they reported discovering two empty cans of beer, a liquor bottle that was one-fifth full of clear liquid, a glass pipe with residue, a grinder with residue of a green leafy substance, THC cartridges, a vape pen with a full THC cartridge attached, roll papers, and a toilet paper roll with dryer sheets inside used as an improvised bong.
Mills allegedly told police he had used marijuana Sunday, and with the discovery of drugs and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle, authorities conducted a Standardized Field Sobriety Test, and Mills was taken into custody.
Mills was transported to the Utah County Jail were he was read the driving under the influence admonition and allegedly refused blood and urine tests. Police submitted a warrant for blood and urine, which was signed by a judge.
A rapid triage of urine showed a positive indication for THC.
Mills was arrested under the suspicion of class A misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, class B misdemeanor driving with measurable controlled substances, class B misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, class C misdemeanor open container or drinking alcohol in a vehicle, class C misdemeanor use of handheld device while operating a vehicle.
He was also issued a citation for failure to yield to a pedestrian in adjacent crosswalk.
He has been released on $4,190 bail.