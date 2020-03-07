Utah Highway Patrol responded to a fatal single-vehicle incident in Orem on Saturday morning.
According to a press release posted by UHP on Saturday, troopers responded to reports of a 2006 Toyota Tundra that had rolled on Interstate 15. Officials arrived on scene just before 1:30 a.m.
After some investigation, troopers determined the Tundra was traveling south on the I-15 in Orem with three occupants. The vehicle reportedly left the main interstate and entered the area between the off-ramp and the main flow of traffic near exit 272.
The vehicle began to skid sideways before rolling. The driver was fully ejected and killed during the incident. The two other occupants sustained minor injuries.
Officials believe the driver was unrestrained at the time of the rollover, according to the statement. The two other occupants were properly restrained.