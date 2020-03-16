An Eagle Mountain man was arrested Saturday on suspicion of aggravated burglary and a slew of additional potential charges.
According to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest, a homeowner arrived at his residence to find 22-year-old Stanley Glen Baker was inside. The reporting party told deputies he knew Baker but that the suspect did not have permission to be in the home.
The complainant told Utah County Sheriff's Office deputies he entered his home through the garage, and when he arrived, Baker exited the kitchen door with his hand on a holstered pistol on his hip. According to arrest documents, the reporting party also told deputies Baker had an opened beer that he had taken from the home without permission.
The homeowner spoke with Baker for about 20 minutes as a means to de-escalate the situation and convinced him to take the magazine out of the handgun, according to the probable cause affidavit. When the reporting party entered the kitchen he also allegedly found an AR-15 rifle on the kitchen counter.
The homeowner removed the magazine from the rifle and asked Baker to leave him home. Once the suspect left the residence in his car, the complainant called dispatch.
Authorities responded to Baker’s residence in Eagle Mountain where an assisting deputy allegedly saw the suspect packing marijuana into a glass pipe through one of the windows, according to the probable cause statement.
When Baker left his residence, officers took him into custody. At the time of his arrest, authorities reported Baker had a handgun on the front of his waist in a holster. Officials conducted a sweep of the home to ensure Baker was the only one in the residence and found drug paraphernalia, more marijuana and marijuana-infused gummies in plain sight.
According to arrest documents, Baker does not have a medical marijuana card, and due to the presence of marijuana, is a Category II person. Baker allegedly made a number of unsolicited statement admitting to using marijuana, drinking alcohol and possessing a firearm while in custody.
Additionally, Baker made statements admitting to entering the reporting party’s home by finding a key on the front porch and entering through the front door.
After a search warrant was obtained, officers conducted a search of Baker’s home and allegedly found an AR-15 hanging on the pantry door in the kitchen and a shotgun in the bedroom. Deputies also discovered marijuana, THC products and drug paraphernalia throughout multiple rooms in the home, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Baker was booked into the Utah County Jail on a first-degree felony count aggravated burglary, two third-degree felony charges of possession of a firearm by a restricted person, a class B misdemeanor count of theft, a class B misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana and a class B misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
He is currently being held on $40,000 bail.