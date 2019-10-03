Almost three years after an Eagle Mountain man was charged with more than 60 felonies for sexually assaulting a young girl, the man accepted a plea deal and the scheduled jury trial was canceled.
Benjamin Joseph Norman, 43, pleaded guilty last week to aggravated sexual abuse of a child and two counts of rape, all first-degree felonies, along with sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony.
The remaining 59 felonies, including multiple charges of rape, forcible sodomy, object rape and aggravated sexual abuse of a child, were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.
According to charges, a mother was looking through her daughter’s cellphone in November 2016 and found images of Norman sexually assaulting and abusing the girl.
In interviews with police, Norman admitted to the assaults and stated he recorded the abuse on a cellphone hidden in the room where the assaults occurred.
The girl told investigators she didn’t know about the recordings and Norman had told her that her mother would harm her or kick her out of the house if she reported the abuse, charges state.
Norman is facing mandatory imprisonment of 15 years to life for a conviction of aggravated sexual abuse of a child, as well as five years to life on both rape charges and one to 15 years for sexual exploitation of a minor.
The sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 5 in 4th District Court.