Former Lehi streets department superintendent Wade Leigh Allred and his cousin, Adam Garth Lake, have been charged with 15 felonies for the alleged embezzlement of $790,000 from Lehi from 2014 through 2019.
According to court documents, the charges were filed in the Fourth District Court on April 3 with an initial court appearance scheduled for June 10.
The charges include six counts of communications fraud (a second-degree felony), six counts of theft (a second-degree felony), one count of money laundering (a second-degree felony), one count of pattern of unlawful activity (a second-degree felony) and one count of tampering with a witness (a third-degree felony).
Each second-degree felony carries a possible penalty of a prison term of one to 15 years and a fine of up to $10,000, while the third-degree felony charge can be punished by a prison term of up to five years and a fine of as much as $5,000.
If convicted on all counts, the two defendants could face up to 210 years in prison and fines of $145,000.
The charges stem from an alleged scheme by Allred where he would order street materials through Lake's company, Vinco Enterprises, which is located in Cedar City, but although the invoice would be paid the materials would never be delivered.
According to a search warrant that was unsealed in October of 2019, Dave Norman, Lehi public works director, contacted law enforcement after finding inconsistent paperwork for labor and materials related to the street department.
“(Norman) found that there were orders made for road salting sand and other road-related aggregate ordered from Vinco Enterprises,” police reported. “Dave found this to be concerning since the city contracted their road work through Geneva Rock.”
The warrant stated that Allred had reportedly ordered more than 900 tons of road base for the Streets Department, costing the city around $791,582.
In interviews with investigators, Allred reportedly said all the material loads were delivered and accounted for. He stated Vinco Enterprises would deliver sand, road salt and other materials needed for salting roadways.
“He told me how the sand and salt was mixed and how his crew had to clean it up, as required by state law,” police reported.
But Allred’s assistant told investigators that the city does not mix salt and sand. The city contracts with Robinson’s Trucking for road salt and additional salt from Redmond Salt.
The assistant denied ordering salt from any other companies and added that he had never heard of Vinco Enterprises.
“I showed him the list of purchases from Vinco and I asked him if any of them appeared to be legitimate and he told me no,” the warrant stated.
Investigators also spoke with a Lehi heavy machine operator who delivers and stocks the snow removal salt in a city warehouse. The operator explained how the road salt is delivered and stored and had never heard of Vinco Enterprises before.
He confirmed the city workers have not mixed salt and sand together for several years, according to investigators. Interviews with another Streets Department employee revealed he had never heard of Vinco Enterprises either.
“(He) saw the billing for the road base and he told me that they produce their own road base and none of it gets imported,” police reported.
The warrant was executed in September. Lehi city officials confirmed Allred was fired from his position as of Oct. 1.