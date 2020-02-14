The Santaquin Police Department arrested an Ephraim man for reportedly raping an 18-year-old woman.
According to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest, 22-year-old Jose Guadalupe Tapia overcame his victim using physical force or violence before sexually assaulting her despite expressing lack of consent.
The officer behind the arrest reported the incident occurred on Feb. 2 at an undisclosed location.
Two witnesses to some of the offense were able to place Tapia at the location of the crime on the date and around the time the incident is suspected to have occurred, according to arresting documents. These witnesses were able to give corroborating testimony to the evidence collected in the investigation so far, according to police.
Under direction from officials, the victim called Tapia on a recorded line and confronted him. According to the probable cause affidavit, during the call the victim spoke with Tapia about the incident having not been consensual. At this time, the suspect apologized to the victim before the victim tells Tapia that she feels like it was rape.
“You can charge me with rape if you want,” Tapia responded, according to arresting documents.
After his arrest, Tapia told police the victim had said “no” twice during the encounter, and according to the probable cause affidavit, there were multiple discrepancies in the suspect's recollection of events, which the investigating officer pointed out to Tapia. Once these discrepancies were noted, Tapia would allegedly deflect, change his story or say that he misunderstood.
Tapia is in custody and facing a first-degree felony charge of rape. His bail is currently set at $50,000.
According to the probable cause statement, Tapia was charged and convicted of two charges of unlawful sexual activity with a minor in 2018 and is currently registered as a sex offender in Sanpete County.