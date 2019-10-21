A Utah County Jail inmate who walked away from an outpatient treatment program while on a GPS monitoring plan has been recaptured.
Ryan Miller was captured Saturday during a traffic stop in Salt Lake County after he was spotted in a car, according to a press release posted Monday from the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.
He had methamphetamine and heroin on him when he was arrested, according to the release. Miller had six different warrants at the time, and he’s had prior convictions for burglary, vehicle burglary, theft, domestic violence, escape, forgery, stolen credit card possession, among others.
“He, like many others, needs treatment,” the release reads. “But he also, like many others, needs at least some incarceration to protect society from him until he becomes committed to recovery.”
Miller had been in the drug court program through the 4th District Court and been allowed to move to the Odyssey House of Utah, a residential substance abuse treatment program in Salt Lake City. The 26-year-old Orem man agreed to wear a GPS ankle monitor, which he removed and left the program. Removing the device and leaving the supervised program is considered an escape, according to the release.