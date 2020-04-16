Springville authorities arrested two people on felony drug charges after officers allegedly discovered methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in their vehicle.
According to the probable cause statements filed in support of the arrest, a Springville Police Department officer initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle with expired registration Wednesday.
When the officer made contact with the driver, he identified himself as 36-year-old Justin Michael Owen of Mount Pleasant. Authorities reported that Owen’s movements were jerky and uncontrolled and observed that he was nervous, according to arrest documents.
The officer contacted a K-9 officer with the Provo City Police Department to conduct a sniff of the vehicle while preparing the traffic citation for the vehicle’s expired registration. When the K-9 officer arrived, his K-9 made a positive indication of drugs inside the vehicle.
Authorities conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle, reportedly discovering two bags with a white, crystal substance and a glass pipe with white and black residue inside the passenger’s black purse, according to the probable cause affidavit. The female passenger was identified as 39-year-old Angela Jacobson of Tucson, Arizona.
Law enforcement officers approached Jacobson and asked her to identify the substance and residue, which she allegedly said was methamphetamine, according to arrest documents.
Through further investigation of the vehicle, officers found a digital scale with white residue. Authorities also retrieved several large bags containing a white, crystal substance inside Owen’s pocket as well as a green leafy substance. Owen allegedly told police the substances were methamphetamine and marijuana.
Owen told authorities he purchased the methamphetamine in Salt Lake City and paid $1,800 for roughly half of a pound. Jacobson told police she asked Owen to drop her off while he purchased the substances because “she wants to stay out of it,” according to arrest documents.
Owen has previously been convicted 10 times with four of the convictions classified as felonies with the most recent incident reported in July of 2018.
Owen was taken into custody under suspicion of first-degree felony possession with intent to distribute, class A misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and class B misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, and authorities also issued him a citation for his expired vehicle registration.
Jacobson was also arrested under suspicion of second-degree felony possession with intent to distribute and class B misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
Owen and Jacobson are being held at the Utah County Jail on $50,000 and $7,500 bails, respectively.