An Orem man is in custody after police say he knowingly used counterfeit bills at two different food service locations.
Police responded to reports of a fraud in progress at the Maverick convenience store in Vineyard.
Reports indicated that a male had used a counterfeit bill at the register before driving across the street, according to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest. The reporting party also told police she recognized the suspect as the individual involved in a previous fraud.
According to arrest documents, the previous alleged incident of fraud also involved counterfeit bills and had been reported as well as documented on video surveillance. The reporting party was able to give a license plate number and description of the vehicle to police, who observed the vehicle across the street at the Dairy Queen.
Once the vehicle was located, an officer ran the vehicle’s plates and found them to be expired despite tags on the vehicle showing a current year. According to the probable cause affidavit, the officer initiated a traffic stop and identified the driver of the vehicle as 43-year-old Jeremy Reed Cook.
Authorities discovered Cook was operating a vehicle on a denied driver’s license and the registration sticker on his license plate was registered to a vehicle near Cook’s residence.
During the traffic stop, another complainant reported she witnessed the female passenger attempting to hide things. Law enforcement officers reported Cook had recent drug involvement charges and requested a K9.
When an Orem K9 officer arrived on scene, the officer reported his K9 had made positive indications near the front of the vehicle, according to arrest documents. A search of the vehicle was conducted, and officers allegedly discovered a cup-like container with cigarette butts and two clear plastic bags in the middle console near the cupholders.
One of the bags contained a white, crystal substance that was suspected to be methamphetamine, and the other bag contained a small, white pill that was identified online as oxycodone.
After further investigation, authorities also allegedly found a male’s jacket with a black bag containing a pipe and another contained a white, crystal substance suspected to be methamphetamine behind the driver’s seat.
Two printer papers were also found between the front seat and center console with three counterfeit $20 bills, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Cook allegedly told police he received the counterfeit bills from a friend of his and acknowledged they were fake. The suspect also allegedly told police he used the counterfeit bills at multiple locations in an attempt to get change.
Authorities reported that Cook said the methamphetamine in the vehicle was his and that he had recently ingested part of the substance.
Cook was taken into custody under suspicion of third-degree felony forgery, class A misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, class B misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, class C misdemeanor driving on a denied license, and class C misdemeanor altering or defacing registration sticker or card.
Cook was also issued a citation for operating a vehicle with an expired registration.